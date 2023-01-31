Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan; netizens split in opinion

The Government of India announced on January 28 that the majestic gardens surrounding the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi have been renamed.

05:28 PM, Tue - 31 January 23
Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Government of India announced on January 28 that the majestic gardens surrounding the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi have been renamed from Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan. This decision was taken to get rid of the identities of the Mughal dynasty that ruled over India for over two centuries.

This act of renaming the gardens has ignited a debate between different groups of netizens. While some sections of people see this as a progressive decision of getting rid of the oppressors of the nation, the others think of it as a step that erases a part of the history of the land.

Several memes and sketches with sarcastic remarks are being circulated on social media. The image of a 2018 tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt, too, has been trending where she had questioned if the gardens would be renamed too?

On one hand, several netizens were seen engaging in heated debates over the issue with religion as a pretext, while others pointed out the fact that the culture of making baghs or gardens as places of recreation actually began in the Mughal era and has given the nation some its most remarkable and majestic landmarks in history.

The change has been put into effect from January 28 and the location has been opened for public access. However, the question still remains. Is the renaming of locations the true and only solution for forming a singular identity of a secular nation like ours?

