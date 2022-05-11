| Multi Toned Horns Can Now Land You In Trouble In Hyderabad

Multi-toned horns can now land you in trouble in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Following complaints from citizens of disturbances due to honking on main thoroughfares, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have launched a special drive to nab those using prohibited varieties of horns.

Since Tuesday night, over 200 motorists were fined by the Traffic police for using prohibited air or multi-toned horns with the devices being seized as well. A fine of Rs.1,000 each was imposed on the violators.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganathan said heavy vehicles like private buses and lorries were also checked and multi-toned horns were seized. “Our teams are checking vehicles and on finding multi-toned horns, are removing those and booking cases. The drive will continue,” he said, adding that Motor Vehicles Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules had stated that no motor vehicle could be fitted with any multi-toned horn giving “a succession of different notes or with any other sound producing device giving an unduly horn, shrill, loud or alarming noise”.

The Indian Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 Section 52 also bars alteration in horns.

