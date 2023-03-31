Mulugu: Maoist action team commander surrenders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Mulugu ASP Ashok Kumar handing over some cash to surrender Maoist Jogaiah to meet basic needs on Friday.

Mulugu: An action team commander and area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party, Midium Jogaiah alias Jangu alias Jogalu (26), surrendered before ASP (Operations) Ashok Kumar here on Friday. He was carrying a reward of Rs.4 lakh on his head. He hails from Venkatapur mandal.

According to the police, he came under influence of Sodi Narsinga Rao, the then Militia Commander of Pujari Kanker Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) and joined the CPI Maoist in 2016. Initially, he worked in militia under the leadership of Narsingarao till December 2017, and was promoted as party member, and transferred to Cherla Special Guerilla Squad (SGS).

“He worked till October 2020 in the SGS, and was promoted as Area Committee Member and transferred to senior leader Damoder’s protection team in the same year. Later, he was taken into the ‘Action Team’ as a member and elevated as Action Team Commander of outlawed party’s Telangana State Committee and continued as Action Team Commander till August 2022,” the ASP said.

The surrendered Naxalite was involved in several murders of civilians and exchanges of fire with the police, and also involved in various extremist offences under Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, Tadvai, Cherla and Edula Bayaram PSs limits in the district, police said.

“Vexed with the CPI Maoist’s ideology, heavy workload, discrimination against lower cadres in food and beating them indiscriminately, he surrendered before the police to join the mainstream to lead a normal life,” the ASP said, adding that the government would ensure all benefits under rehabilitation measures to Jogaiah.