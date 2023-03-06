Mulugu: SP Gaush Alam urges people of Banjarupally to shun superstitions

Mulugu SP Gaush Alam along with OSD Ashok Kumar and other officials inspecting the Banjarupally village.

Mulugu: Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam has urged the people of Banjarupally to shun superstitions as they would ruin the lives of people and cause agony.

The Mulugu police have conducted an awareness programme on superstitions at the village near here on Monday in the wake of an incident in which a man was forced to carry a red-hot iron rod to prove his chastity after he was accused of having an extramarital affair with a married woman. He was also asked to pay Rs 11 lakh to the elders of the caste recently.

Earlier, the SP along with OSD Ashok Kumar and other officials has inspected the village and enquired about the living conditions, literacy rate, employees, unemployed people and other details. “If you face any problem, the police department is always there to help you. But don’t fall prey to superstitions,” he said, adding that he would personally try to resolve the issues, if the people meet him with their problems. He reminded them that they had booked a case against nine people in connection with the recent incident.

Alam appealed to the youths of the village to form a committee and strive to eradicate the superstitious beliefs. The police said that they would book criminal cases against those who try to make the people believe in superstitions. “We will keep a tight vigil on those who commit anti-social activities,” he said.

The SP also urged the villagers to call 100 to inform the police about such undesirable activities. There are about 700 people at the village and majority of them are illiterate. Prevalence of superstitions is rampant among the villagers.

OSD Ashok Kumar said that the people should visit the hospital to get treatment for the ailments instead of believing in sorcerers.

Mulugu CI M Ranjith Kumar, SI Omkar and others attended the programme.