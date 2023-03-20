Mulugu police arrest 8 Maoist couriers, sympathisers

Mulugu police also seized medicines, a car, bike, eight mobile phones and some cash from the Maoist sympathisers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Representational Image

Mulugu: Police have arrested eight persons on the charges of helping the leaders of the outlawed CPI Maoists and seized 45 special metal parts used to make IEDs, and other explosive material from them.

The police have also seized medicines for diabetes and other illness meant for ill UG cadres of Maoist party, a car, a bike, eight mobile phones and some cash on Monday, said SP Gaush Alam here. “On receiving reliable information, the police were conducting vehicle checking on the outskirts of Ramachandrapuram village of Venkatapuram mandal in the district, and apprehended five persons who were travelling in a car and on a bike,” he said.

They main accused in the case is Ande Ravi of Nagaram village of Bhupalpally district.

One of the accused Ghanpuram Chandramouli of Hyderabad, who was also arrested by the police, was already accused in five cases. They were booked under section 120(b), 143, 307 IPC r/w 149, sec 8(1)(2) of TSPS Act, see 5 of ES act, see 10,13, 18 of UAPA Act at the Venkatapuram PS.

The SP said that Ravi met the Maoist leaders seeking a settlement of a land dispute several years ago and had been working as the couriers for the party since then.

“Chandramouli had purchased the medicine for the Maoists and was sending the same to the party leaders through his son Prithviraj (24),” the SP. He also appealed to the people not to go the Maoists to get their issues resolved since meeting the Maoists is an offence. “People having problems can utilize the legal channels to settle them,” Alam said.