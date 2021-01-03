Mumbai City FC down Kerala Blasters FC

First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre (3’ P) and Hugo Boumous (11’) ensured full points for the Islanders who are now unbeaten in their last seven games

Bambolim: Mumbai City FC reclaimed the top spot in the Hero Indian Super League following a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium, on Saturday. First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre (3’ P) and Hugo Boumous (11’) ensured full points for the Islanders who are now unbeaten in their last seven games.

Both teams made a couple of changes to their line-ups, Boumous and Mandar Rao Dessai returned to Sergio Lobera’s starting XI while for Kerala, Costa Nhamoinesu and Lalthathanga Khawlhring were named ahead of Abdul Hakku and Rahul KP.

Mumbai punished Kerala for an early error which gifted them the first goal in the third minute. Boumous latched on to a Vicente Gomez back-pass and the Frenchman was brought down in the box by Nhamoinesu and won a penalty. Le Fondre netted his sixth goal of the campaign despite Albino Gomes getting a leg to the ball.

Mumbai doubled their lead in the 11th minute and this time, Boumous got his name on the scoresheet. Ahmed Jahouh sprayed a long ball from his own half towards Boumous from a free-kick, and the Frenchman made it look easy as he got past his marker and slotted past Albino.

Kerala took time to get into the game and had a couple of tries at the rival goal forcing Amrinder Singh into action. Amrinder first denied Gomez with a diving save and later stopped Sahal Abdul Samad’s effort. Sahal should have passed the ball to Facundo Pereyra, who was in a better position to score.