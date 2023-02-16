Mumbai: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car attacked after he denies selfie

Following the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the police registered a case of rioting and extortion against eight persons, including a woman

By PTI Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after Shaw refused them for selfies, in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw‘s car was attacked with a baseball bat by a person after an argument over taking selfies with him outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Following the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the police registered a case of rioting and extortion against eight persons, including a woman, they said.

The incident took place when the cricketer had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend, an official said.

A complaint in this connection was lodged by Shaw’s friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, who runs a cafe. Yadav has been staying with Shaw for the last three years at Bandra.

As per the complaint, an unidentified person approached Shaw for a selfie. Initially, the cricketer allowed that person to do so. However, after the person insisted on clicking more selfies with him, Shaw turned down the request. After that, the accused started arguing and misbehaving with the cricketer, the official said.

On seeing this, the manager of the hotel intervened and asked the person, who was demanding selfies with Shaw, to vacate the premises, he said.

After this incident, Shaw and Yadav had dinner at the hotel. But while they were stepping out of the place along with their friend, they saw the same person holding a baseball bat in hand. After they sat in their car, the accused attacked the windshield of the vehicle with the baseball bat. Sensing more trouble, Shaw was shifted to another car, while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara, he said.

Yadav saw three motorcycles and a white-coloured car chasing their vehicle. Around 4 am, those following him attacked his car when it was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road. One of them slammed the baseball bat on the rear windshield due to which it broke.

The six motorcycle-borne persons and two others in the car, including a woman, abused Yadav and those accompanying him. After that, Yadav took the car to Oshiwara police station. The eight accused also followed them there. The woman accused started arguing and threatened Yadav to pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter or else she would lodge a false police complaint against them, the police official said.

After that, Yadav lodged a complaint against the accused. Based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against the eight accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, he said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police official said.