Mumbai: Interstate drug kingpin, his aide arrested from Odisha in ganja seizure case

By ANI Updated On - 11:24 AM, Wed - 13 December 23

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons including an intestate drug kingpin and his aide from Odisha in connection to a ganja seizure case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, Laxmikant Pradhan, a most wanted interstate drug kingpin and his co-associate, Bidhadhar Pradhan, were arrested from Odisha in an 1820 kg ganja case worth Rs 3.85 crore.

Lata Sutar, a senior police inspector with the Ghatkopar anti-narcotics cell (ANC) said that in this case seven accused were absconding. The accused used to hide in Hyderabad, Telangana, Odisha, and Nepal by changing identities.

On December 12, 2021, Ghatkopar ANC got reliable information about interstate drug peddlers with truck movement. They laid a trap in the Vikroli east area and arrested two persons with possession of 1820 kg worth Rs 4 cr ganja, she said.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 was against them.

While investigating, intense searching was launched for the kingpin in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. It was found that both accused were shifting locations from one state to another, the inspector said.

On reliable information team comprising Api Londhe and five Police staff was sent to Odisha and nabbed the main gang leader and Interstate Drug peddler accused namely Laxmikant Pradhan and his co-associate Bidhadhar Pradhan from Golanthara, State-Orisa area on December 9, 2023, she said.

With Transit remand, both accused were brought to Mumbai. A total of five drug peddlers have been arrested in the case so far, she added.