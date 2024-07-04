“Mumbai ka king kaun?” Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 26 years of ‘Satya’

By IANS Updated On - 4 July 2024, 02:37 PM

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated 26 years of his iconic crime film ‘Satya’, which released in 1998. He also shared some moments from the sets of the movie.

Manoj took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs from the film, which also includes the poster and the popular song ‘Sapne main milti hai’, picturised on Shefali Shah and the actor.

The National Award-winning star captioned the picture with the iconic dialogue: “Mumbai ka king kaun? #26years0fSatya.” The original dialogue was based on Manoj’s character: “Mumbai ka king kaun? … Bhiku Mhatre.”

Several lines from the film including: “Poochne ke liye zinda rehna zaroori hota hai,” “Mauka sabhi ko milta hai,” “Hum unke darr se fayda hai … maut se nahin,” and “Apne dhande mein wohi jeetta hai … joh pehla haath marta hai” among many others are used even today colloquially in banter.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film is written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. The film was initially planned to be an action film but was later reportedly changed to be a movie on felonies after meeting some criminals. ‘Satya’, which follows an immigrant coming to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld, also stars

JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.