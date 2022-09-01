Mumbai top city in ordering condoms via Swiggy Instamart

The quick-commerce service Instamart has grown 16X in the past year, with eggs, condoms, sanitary napkins and tampons now getting maximum orders.

New Delhi: Mumbai customers ordered condoms on Swiggy Instamart 570 times more in the past 12 months than they did in the year before, as 10-minute grocery delivery becomes popular in Metro cities, the online food delivery platform has revealed.

Consumers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai are the app’s biggest users.

These cities also saw the maximum orders for distress items, including sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons (Close to two million units ordered in the past year) and band-aids (45,000 boxes).

In the peak summer months of April to June, demand for ice cream in these cities surged by 42 per cent, and most orders were placed after 10 p.m.

“Consumers also picked up over 5.6 million packets of instant noodles. With temperatures reaching an all-time high in Hyderabad in these summer months, users ordered close to 27,000+ bottles of fresh juice,” Instamart said.

Another product whose demand shot up in the past two years is eggs with 50 million orders.

Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai placed an average of 6 million egg orders each in the past year.

At breakfast time, Bengaluru and Hyderabad customers ordered the maximum number of eggs. While 30 million orders for another breakfast staple — milk — were placed on the app, with Bangalore and Mumbai leading morning orders.

Bengaluru also ordered the most dairy alternatives like soy and oat milk. Interestingly, ready-to-eat versions of Poha and Upma, Indian breakfast classics, were popular during dinner in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Over 2 lakh orders for bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, and more were placed in the past year, said Swiggy.

