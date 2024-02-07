Munmun Dutta reflects on 16-year ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ journey

Mumbai: Actress Munmun Dutta, who is best known for her character ‘Babita Iyer’ in the longest running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘ (TMKOC) feels grateful as the show has completed 4000 episodes, reflecting upon her 16 years of hard work, big dreams and perseverance.

The show that aired first in July 2008, is now in its 16th year. It is based on the weekly column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma’ by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

Hailing from West Bengal, the 36-year-old actress plays the character of Babita, who is the wife of Iyer (played by Tanuj Mahashabde). Babita is the secret crush of Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi).

Reflecting upon this remarkable feat achieved by the makers of the show, Munmun Dutta took to the Instagram, and shared several pictures, and behind-the-scenes videos with other cast members, celebrating 4000 episodes.

In the photos, we can see Munmun posing in the Gokuldham housing society (the place where the show is based). She is wearing a blue floral pantsuit and smiling ear to ear as she poses against a huge backdrop of marquee lights showing 4000 episodes.

The string of photos were captioned as: “4000 Episodes more grateful for everything today. Couldn’t have been more grateful for everything today… Small town girl with big dreams.. 16 years later, after immense hard work, hardships and perseverance, here I Am Today.”

“Standing tall with dignity! Whatever little I have achieved today is my own and no one can take that away from me. Grateful to God, this universe, to everyone,” read the post.

The video shows Munmun having a fun chit chat with the other star cast, there is a glimpse of a huge chocolate cake which was designed in numbers showing 4000.

The star cast is seen doing aarti, eating sweets, and dancing their hearts out.

The Reel video is captioned as: “Behind the scenes from the shoot of 4000 episodes Grateful for everything… For this wonderful team, and for the wonderful audience who has been with us through thick and thin.”

The show stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya, Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu, and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta.

Through its characters and storylines, the show has become a mirror reflecting the values and traditions that resonate with viewers across generations.

The show’s family-centric narratives have struck a chord with audiences of all ages. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to bring families together, fostering a sense of unity and shared laughter.

It airs on Sony SAB.