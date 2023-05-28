Sexual harassment case: Mumbai police records statement of Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed a case against producer Asit Modi, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj.

By ANI Published Date - 01:23 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Saturday said that they have recorded the statement of actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew.

An official of Mumbai’s Powai police station on Sunday said that they will summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon to record his statement in the case.

“Powai Police recorded the statement of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police said.

Asit Modi, the show’s producer, and certain cast members have been accused of sexual harassment by Jennifer. However, Asit Modi termed the allegations made against him by the actress Jennifer Mistry as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.

Earlier in the month, Mistry said that she has not lied about anything in the notice served to Asit Modi. “People are saying that Asit Modi had physical relation with me, I want to say that there is nothing like that,” Mistry said earlier. Jennifer has filed a case against Asit Modi, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj.

According to the Mumbai Police, they have received a written complaint from actress Jennifer Mistry, however, no case has been registered in this matter yet. “Actress from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry,” the Mumbai Police said earlier in the month.

Asit Modi called the allegations “baseless” and wrote, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.” However, the show’s producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors earlier issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Mistry is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

Mistry had expressed her hope that the truth will come out only after the police complete their investigation.