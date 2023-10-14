Munnuru Kapu Sangham burns effigy of Revanth Reddy in Khammam

Munnuru Kapu Sangham members demanded Revanth Reddy to immediately apologise to Lakshmaiah, otherwise Revanth Reddy would be gheraoed wherever he goes in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Munnuru Kapu Sangham leaders burnt an effigy of Congress leader A Revanth Reddy in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The members of Munnuru Kapu Sangham have strongly condemned the remarks made by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy against former minister and Kapu community member Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

The sangham members and leaders burnt an effigy of Revanth Reddy as a mark of protest here on Saturday. They demanded Revanth Reddy to immediately apologise to Lakshmaiah, otherwise Revanth Reddy would be gheraoed wherever he goes in the State.

Munnuru Kapu Sangham district president Para Nageswara Rao, State convenor Puttam Purushottam, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, leader Jabishetty Srinivasa Rao and others warned that Congress would face the wrath of Munnuru Kapus in the upcoming elections.

Revanth Reddy who was not equal to Lakshmaiah either in political experience or education lacks the moral right to speak against Lakshmaiah. Revanath Reddy who changed political affiliations many times was unfit to speak about political loyalty, Vijay Kumar said.

