Munugode foiled BJP’s poll strategies: TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: The people of Munugode have foiled the corporate poll strategies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, by firmly backing the leadership of TRS (now BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS Parliament members and legislators said. They said the TRS (BRS) would have registered a bigger majority in Munugode by-election, if the Election Commission of India (ECI) allowed its plea against allotment of election symbols identical to the “Car” symbol of TRS (BRS) to independents.

Addressing a press conference at TRS Legislative Party office here on Monday, TRS (BRS) MP B Venkatesh Netha accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah for forcing the Munugode byelection on the people, by luring the sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal reddy with a Rs 18,000 crore coal mining project. He termed the bypoll as an attempt to delay the TRS’ foray into the national politics.

MP Kavitha Maloth said while the TRS fought a battle for winning the Munugode bypoll, the BJP State leaders are making ridiculous statements blaming the EC. She rubbished the argument of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that the TRS (BRS) manipulated the election with the help of the Returning Officer, without realising that the EC members were appointed by the Centre.

“The BJP State leaders have turned their party into a drama company and crying foul upon getting defeated in the bypolls, to gain people’s sympathy. Instead, they should be blamed for forcing the byelections on the people,” she added. MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao also spoke.

In a separate press conference, MLA KP Vivekanand and MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy reminded BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy about his vow to quit politics, if the TRS (BRS) wins the bypoll.

They suggested Rajgopal Reddy to stand by his word before people kick him out. They accused the BJP of engineering defections leading to destabilisation of the State governments and also imposing byelections in some States. They said by the challenges being posed by the BJP leaders including MLA Eatala Rajender, the BJP was planning more defections leading to a couple of more bypolls.