Munugode Returning Officer replaced by ECI over symbol controversy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:34 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Nalgonda: The Election Commission on Thursday removed Nalgonda RDO Jagannadha Rao from the post of the Returning Officer for the Munugode by-poll in connection with the changing of the road roller symbol initially allotted to a candidate. Miryalaguda RDO Rohith Singh was appointed as the returning officer for the by-poll in his place.

The ECI has also sought an explanation from Rao.

Speaking to the media, Rao said he had changed the symbol of Yuga Thulasi Party candidate K Shiva Kumar from road roller to baby-walker using his discretion. However, following Shiva Kumar’s complaint, the ECI stepped and re-allocated the road roller symbol to him.