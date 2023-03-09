‘Murder Mystery 2’ to premiere on Netflix on March 31

Murder Mystery 2’ starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back to solve another mystery this time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Netflix has released the key art of its upcoming comedy thriller, ‘Murder Mystery 2’ starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as they are back to solve another mystery this time, with more laughter, action, drama, suspense and suspects. The film is available for streaming from March 31 on Netflix.

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.

Check out the film’s trailer here: