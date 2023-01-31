Jennifer Aniston slays a Manish Malhotra outfit in her upcoming film ‘Murder Mystery 2’

The film trailer shows Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) as full-time detectives attending an Indian wedding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: The trailer of American actor Jennifer Aniston’s upcoming comedy movie ‘Murder Mystery 2’ was launched on Monday evening on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The trailer shows Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) as full-time detectives attending an Indian wedding.

The characters are seen solving a murder at their friend Maharaja’s private island. With the big fat Indian wedding as the backdrop of the movie, Jennifer is seen wearing a cream lehenga while Adam sports a complementing sherwani. Both these outfits were chosen from Manish Malhotra’s collection.

Adam and Jennifer posted the trailer on their Instagram handles, and the designer took to the comment section to drop heart emojis. With Indian ethnic wear making its way to the international celluloid, this could be seen a major achievement for the country’s fashion industry.

Several netizens reacted to the trailer supporting this representation of Indian culture on an international forum. One of the users wrote on twitter; “You’re looking stunning babe…just awesome…in Indian attire. You’ve added another level of glamour to the dress (sic).”

However, another section of the fans seemed rather disappointed with the trailer. They pointed out that the movie was a very stereotypical representation of Indian weddings/culture with all the glitter and the groom’s grand entry on an elephant. “Why the hell is an elephant included in every Indian white wedding?” read one of the comments under the trailer.

The trailer has been circulating on all major social media platforms. And the movie is all set to release on March 31 on Netflix worldwide.

By Simar Kaur