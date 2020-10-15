Musi unleashes its fury, thousands displaced

The heavy rains displaced nearly 8,000 people, who were relocated to relief camps by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: River Musi returned to life with all ferocity and the Hussain Sagar swelled to the brim as a brutal downpour left a trail of death and destruction across Hyderabad.

The situation, which saw the Indian Army being called in by the State government, the NDRF, the Police and all available rescue and relief machinery of the government being pressed into action, saw more than a century-old rainfall record for October being washed away as well, with the city recording a staggering 19.2 cm of rainfall in just one day. The all-time record of highest rainfall is the 24 cm recorded in August 2000, which also had led to a major deluge.

The heavy rains displaced nearly 8,000 people, who were relocated to relief camps by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Among the six zones in GHMC, the worst affected were the LB Nagar and South zones. Not just Musi and Hussain Sagar or the Himayat Sagar, several other waterbodies were also overflowing and submerging surrounding areas.

According to the weather forecast from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the depression over Telangana, which triggered Tuesday’s downpour, had moved further west-northwestwards and was expected to gradually weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. Under its influence, light to moderate rain and thundershowers were expected at a few places with heavy rain in some places across the State till Thursday.

