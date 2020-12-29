Music as important as food to me: Jassie Gill

Singer Jassie Gill, who debuted in Hindi cinema with the 2018 film ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ says what he can feel via music, he wouldn’t be able to feel as deeply otherwise.

New Delhi: Singer Jassie Gill, who debuted in Hindi cinema with the 2018 film ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ says what he can feel via music, he wouldn’t be able to feel as deeply otherwise.”Music has a big role in my life and also during these difficult times, because I am a singer.

What I can feel via music, I don’t think I’d be able to feel otherwise. Not just this time, music is also your feel-good companion during happiness and all other emotions,” Gill, 32, told IANSlife.Gill, who was a mentor on the digital-only musical reality show Smule iDiva ‘1, 2, 3… Riyaaz’ recently featured in “Saath Saath Mein”, an original music video that also featured the show’s winners and co-mentors Lisa Mishra and Kusha Kapila.

Iterating that the show must go on, the Punjabi pop heartthrob says that he made a lot of music during lockdown and launched his own YouTube channel to “release the voice of my heart – whether it’s commercial music or not – on it”. Gill said about the music video: “It was the first time I shot and recorded my own bit, and then it was joined with other bits sent by others.”

On the show’s format and his experience of mentoring, he says: “It was a new digital-only reality show, a format we have seen only on television. Housewives, elderly people also entered into the contest, and it made me smile because all people found a good pastime in the show.”