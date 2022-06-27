| Music Promotions In India Took Flight With This Bollywood Pr

Music promotions in India took flight with this Bollywood PR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:14 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: In the 90s Bollywood publicists did not focus on music as a special stream in public relations.

Most independent publicists and entertainment PR agencies gave more attention to film PR and television PR. The only time they promoted music was when they had to publicise the songs in the movies they handled publicity for.

But all that changed in the late 90s when publicist Dale Bhagwagar entered the PR profession.

Dale had been a journalist earlier, having written music review columns in newspapers. So when he became a publicist, he decided to give equal importance to promoting singers, music composers, albums, music videos, songs and singles, apart from film and television assignments.

He began handling the PR for all the leading names in music, including Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Ghazal King Pankaj Udhas, Melody Kings Nadeem-Shravan and the King of Bhangra Daler Mehndi.

By doing so, he pioneered the music PR segment in India for future generations of publicists to follow.

Over the years, Dale has handled the PR for other music artists such as Princess of Pop Anaida, Indie-pop rap star Style Bhai, Ghazal Queen Penaz Masani, Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma, and for movies such as the musical superhit Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On, and post-release PR for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi… Mil Gaya.

His Bollywood PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group based in Mumbai, is a market leader in the film industry from more than two decades, and has handled the media for around 300 personalities including names such as Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra, apart from some 35 movies including the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don.