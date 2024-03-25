Muslim committee says no unconditional support for Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: Stressing that the Congress should not take Muslim voters for granted, the Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee (TMJAC) on Monday said Muslim organisations would not support Congress or any other party unconditionally in the Lok Sabha elections.“Congress party should not be under the impression that Muslim community will support it fearing that BJP might come to power,” TMJAC Convenor Mushtaq Mallik said in a statement here on Monday.

The Congress government, headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has been directly or indirectly humiliating the Muslims ever since it came to power, he alleged. On one end, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi focuses on ideological battle with the RSS and at the other end, the influx of people with RSS or BJP backgrounds in the Telangana Congress has increased, besides they were given crucial government positions, he said, referring to BJP leader Jithender Reddy being appointed as the Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi and Advisor to Government (Sports Affairs).

The Congress government denied a cabinet berth to Muslim leaders. Further, journalist Amer Ali Khan was recommended for MLC under the Governor’s Quota, despite being aware that the move would run into legal complications, he said, adding that Congress leadership proposed Amer Ali Khan as MLC only to mislead the Muslims.

The TMJAC Convenor also said that Muslims were neglected in other nominated posts as well. Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation was a small entity with a negligible budget and its chairman does not enjoy a Cabinet Minister status. However, the Congress Government separately appointed a Vice-Chairman for the post in the corporation, he alleged.