Youth Congress leaders complain against pro-BJP SM influencers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 10:43 PM

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday lodged a complaint against three alleged pro-BJP party social media influencers at the Hyderabad Cybercrime police station for allegedly morphing and circulating a video of Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech at a public meeting in Tukkuguda on April 6.

In the edited video he says, “We will do an X-ray of the country and it will become clear – minorities will know what their share is in the country,” but as per the actual speech, Rahul said, “We will do an X-ray of the country.

Backward class, dalit, tribal and poor belonging to the general category, and minorities will know what their share is in the country,” the leaders in the complaint, said. The Cybercrime police are investigating.