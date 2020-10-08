Musskan Sethi endorses local talent

The actor is playing the role of a village girl in ‘Radha Krishna’

Not every story is filled with glamour and glitz on the silver screen. Some movies bring viewers into a new world, some make grotesque realities hard to digest. Some others inspire people. And actor Musskan Sethi is doing something of this sort where she will be seen promoting locally-manufactured goods and homegrown products as she plays the role of village belle in the upcoming movie titled Radha Krishna.

Musskan was also offered a new experience spending time and observing the lifestyle of local artisans and craftsmen in the interiors of Telangana. “My experience with Telangana weavers is something unique. Watching them weave different kinds of embroidery and fabrics, knowing about their lifestyle, their problems and the skill involved in bringing out goods with finesse — all these have given me a new insight into the sector,” said Musskan.

Coming to Musskan’s role, she is playing the role of granddaughter of Lakshmi Parvathi, wife of legendary actor NT Rama Rao. As a young girl, Musskan takes the idea of her grandmother who works towards promoting locally-manufactured goods and encourages people to achieve goals of self-reliance.

“I’ve never played the role of a village belle previously. As a young girl, she has a lot of social responsibilities to achieve. Playing such roles would bring an actor closer to audiences and I can prove to them that I am not just a glam doll. There is more to me to showcase my talent. And the theme is basically a social drama where we are talking about important issues that India is currently facing. And supporting local craftsmen and weavers is the need of the hour,” said the Paisa Vasool actor.

At the same time, there is an inherent love story in it. “I will be seen wearing local handmade half-saris made by the local weavers of Nirmal town where we were shooting the film. So I got to observe their lives, how intricate the work of the designers that goes into weaving cloth. Handicraft industry is a beautiful sector. The products speak a lot about the local culture and tradition. A pure process of labour and love. I really enjoyed working with people in garments and handicrafts groups,” Musskan added.

