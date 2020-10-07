Must-attend watch parties for IPL, web series fans

Almost all OTT platforms have introduced a Watch Party feature that connects everyone to view movies and TV shows together from different locations making it more fun and social.

New Delhi: Owing to the current time when we are fighting a pandemic, people have shifted from attending physical parties to virtual watch parties. From Instagram Watch Party to Netflix party, there are end numbers of options for the viewers today.

Recently Disney + Hotstar VIP also launched their watch party feature to give an interactive Watch and Play experience for all the IPL Fans. In today’s world with the latest technology, there is no room for socializing being out of the window even if we are stuck at our homes.

Here are the top watch parties that no cricket fans and binge watchers should miss out on:

The Boys Finale Watch Party with Comic Con India:

It is one of the most trending OTT Series on Amazon Prime Video India. And as the series comes to its conclusion, Comic Con India is planning to host a special Watch Party for the finale of Amazon Prime Video India’s hit series e The Boys at 6 pm on October 9, on their Instagram handle.

The watch party is intended to get all fans together to watch the finale episode of the series simultaneously. CCI team will start live updates/stories on their Insta handle as they start watching the finale episode. There will be live interactions with fans and special merch giveaways. The online watch party will also have the popular stand-up comedian e Sahil Shah for live interactions with fans.

Delhi Capital Virtual Parties:

After the great start in the IPL, the Delhi Capital Team has launched various virtual fan engagement initiatives. One of those initiatives is the “DC Watch Parties” which was launched recently going live across Facebook, YouTube, and Delhi Capitals’ website.

All the Delhi Capital fans can now watch matches together and create a special virtual experience, through activities like victory celebrations, chants, team discussions and other match moments making a eBlue Digital Dilli’ come to life. This will be hosted on a regular basis until the finale of IPL.

Watch N Play on Disney+ Hotstar VIP:

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is hosting an interactive Watch’N Play social feed that allows a virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches Live on the platform. Started on September 19, all Live matches are exclusively available to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Cricket lovers join in the action by expressing themselves using “Hotshots” selfies or a new video feature “Duets” that lets fans create customiSed videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots every day while watching.

Viru Ki Baithak:

If you are a cricket fan, you can’t miss out on this watch party being hosted by the former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to share his view on the ongoing Indian Premier League. “Viru Ki Baithak” on Facebook Watch is aimed at connecting and engaging cricket fans around their favorite cricket moment of the year- IPL.

It combines Sehwag’s cricketing expertise with his witty, inimitable style to present the viewers with a unique, fun experience centered on the exciting happenings in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This will be hosted on a regular basis until the finale.

NETFLIX WATCH PARTY:

Hasan Minhaj’S “HOMECOMING KING” is being featured on Netflix watch party this Wednesday, October 7 from 8e10 pm. This watch party will be hosted by STATIC. In Homecoming King, which is his first stand-up special, “Hasan Minhaj weaves humorous and heartbreaking anecdotes to tell his life story as an Indian-American Muslim.

Topics include racism, bullying, and meeting the demanding expectations of his immigrant parents.” STATIC will also ask some funny Hasan Minhaj trivia, with the winner taking home some amazing prizes.