My mom is my world

By | Sriharshitha Kiran | Published: 12:29 am

My mom is the person who inspires me a lot. She always takes care of my well-being. Not only does she takes care of my health and my food, but also helps me in my studies, activities and everything else. She also believes that performing arts should be given equal importance. She encouraged me to learn classical dance and it is her constant support that has helped me perform well as a classical dancer. This virtual academic period has been the most successful one for me as I could enjoy and participate with great zeal. Thanks to my mother’s untiring support.

My mother is a friend, teacher, guide and role model to me. I am sure that by taking her as an inspiration, I can achieve my dreams and reach my destination easily. I would always be thankful to God for blessing me with such a beautiful mother. Of course, I do believe all mothers are beautiful.

Sriharshitha Kiran

Class- IV-I

DPS Nacharam

