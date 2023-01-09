Mysterious death of Secretariat employee in his car

Medak: Mystery shrouds the death of a senior assistant at Mystery shrouds the death of a senior assistant at Telangana secretariat, whose charred body was found in his car on the outskirts of Venkatapuram village in Tekmal mandal on Monday.

He was identified as Dharma Nayak (48) of Bheemla Thanda.

Dharma Nayak, who was residing in Hyderabad with his family, came to his native place on January 5.