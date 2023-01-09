Mysterious death of Secretariat employee in his car
Updated On - 02:11 PM, Mon - 9 January 23
Medak:
Mystery shrouds the death of a senior assistant at Telangana
secretariat, whose charred body was found in his car on the outskirts of Venkatapuram village in Tekmal mandal on Monday.
He was identified as Dharma Nayak (48) of Bheemla Thanda.
Dharma Nayak, who was residing in Hyderabad with his family, came to his native place on January 5.
Since a kerosene can was found close to the spot, the Tekmal Police said it is not a case of accident. Medak
SP Rohini Priyadarshini has examined the crime scene. The body was taken to hospital for postmortem. The investigation is on.