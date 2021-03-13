Mystery of missing case solved in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:27 am

Kothagudem: Yelladu police have resolved the 2018 missing case of a person belonging to Kakatiya Nagar of Yellandu town after they stumbled upon a link during the investigation of attempt to murder case of TRS MPTC of Indira Nagar of the same town.

According to the police, a case with crime number 135/2018 was registered at Yellandu police station following the disappearance of Daida Vijay Kumar of Kakatiya Nagar of Yellandu in the district.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said a team of police was formed to investigate the case of an attempt made on the life of TRS MPTC of Indira Nagar, Mandala Ramu, on March 4 by some assailants at Yellandu.

The police took three suspects, Valipireddy Raj Kamal, K Kamal and Babu Raj Pasi all residents of Yellandu, into their custody. During the interrogation, they confessed that they had murdered Vijay and buried his body at Rajivnagar burial ground in the town.

Based on their confession, the police exhumed the body and identified it with the help of his relatives and clothes he wore at the time he went missing. The arrested were produced before the court and efforts are on to nab some others involved in the case, the SP said.

The SP appreciated the investigating officer Manugur ASP, P Shabarish, CCS Inspector of Police (CI), L Adinarayana, Yellandu CI B Ramesh and SI B Srinivas and Laxmidevipalli SI K Anajaiah for resolving the murder case. Yellandu DSP Ravinder Reddy was present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .