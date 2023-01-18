NAARM invites applications for PGDM in Agri Business Management

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Agriculture Research Management (NAARM) is inviting applications for admission into Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Agri Business Management) 2023-2025.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% marks or 6.0 GPA throughout academic career (10th, 12th and UG). There is a relaxation of 5 per cent marks for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates should hold a four-year bachelor’s degree from any university in Agriculture & Allied Sciences like Agriculture, Agri-Business Management/ Commercial Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Biotechnology, Dairy Science/Technology, Fisheries, Food Technology, Forestry, Horticulture, Sericulture, and Veterinary Sciences.

Interested candidates are required to have CAT 2022 or CMAT 2023 scores.

An application fee of Rs 2,000 shall be paid online through UPI or NEFT, and the same is Rs 1,000 for SC/ST candidates. There are a total of 60 seats in PGDM-ABM.

For further details, candidates can call 040- 24581271/ 24581308/ 24581372 or can mail their queries to naarm.abm2023@gmail.com. Candidates can visit https://naarm.org.in/abm23/ to apply online and pay the fee.