Universities never create jobs but build skills: Former AICTE chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

SR University workshop on AI and ML held on Friday.

Warangal: Former chairman of AICTE Prof SS Mantha said the universities never create jobs but build skills which are required for jobs, and added industry is pushing universities to follow their requirements. “If universities follow their requirements and prepare the students accordingly, many graduates become job holders; otherwise, they remain job seekers. Future Jobs require skills in various fields like Product Development, Supply chain, Human Resources, Marketing, Big data, Design Thinking etc.,” he said.

A two-day national level workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning inspired curricula in STEM’ commenced on the SR University campus near here on Friday. This workshop is aimed at integrating fundamental concepts of AI and ML into B Tech conventional engineering discipline as civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics. SR University Vice-Chancellor Prof GRC Reddy said that students nowadays were showing more interest towards Computer Science engineering rather than other streams. “Computer Science seats are rapidly filling up with the interest of students,” he said.

“As all faculty have basic knowledge on Physics, Mathematics and Science, similarly we should have knowledge on all the courses which ever have been added in the curriculum. There are many challenges we have to face in AI & ML, this workshop will be handled with the help of experts,” said Coordinator and Dean School of Engineering, SR University, Dr Vijaya Gunturu.