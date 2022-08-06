AICTE approves over 1.11 lakh engineering seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 1,11,147 seats in various engineering courses in the State have got approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the academic year 2022-23.

While 7,380 seats were accorded for closure, 7,815 seats were increased in various courses particularly in emerging technologies. No seats were approved in new courses for the academic year 2022-23.

Among various engineering courses, the highest number of seats i.e., 28,435 was approved in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) followed by 16,209 in Electronics and Communication Engineering, 13,470 in CSE (AI and ML), 8,910 in CSE (Data Science), 7,440 in Information Technology, 7,417 in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and 6,765 in Civil Engineering. Last year, a total of 1,11,738 engineering seats in different courses were approved by the apex technical body.

Following approval from the AICTE, the affiliating university will inspect the colleges and accord affiliation for the academic year. The seat approval of the AICTE is not final but the university’s affiliation is. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad that has a large number of affiliating colleges under its ambit has already started the process for granting affiliation for the academic year 2022-23.

According to Technical Education department officials, last year, there were 1.05 lakh seats including under convener and management quota in engineering courses.