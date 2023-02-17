Nadda directs party leaders to refrain from making statements on religious, controversial issues

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday directed party leaders and MPs to avoid making statements on controversial and religious issues.

According to sources, Nadda held a virtual meeting with party MPs and said that only the official spokesperson of the party will make statements on such issues.

“Religious matters, subjects like Sanatan Dharma to whom they belong, will be looked into. But political people should not get involved in this and should not make statements. Leaders who believe in Bageshwar Dham should go, but avoid making unnecessary statements. The theme of the party is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and everyone should work on this theme,” said Nadda.

The BJP chief further said that party leaders should go among people and make them aware of the plans of government.

“The MPs should complete other programs including sports events, go among the public on the budget, the President’s address and give maximum information about it by holding a press conference so that they can easily understand the plans of the government. Simultaneously work to strengthen the booths and power centres with the local organization,” he said.

Nadda’s remark came a day after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari participated in the ongoing ‘Dharmic Mahakumbh’ at Bageshwar Dham and said that he had prayed at Bageshwar Dham for the propagation of Indian culture.

“Dhirendra Krishna Shastri should keep on promoting Sanatan Dharma as his thoughts on a Hindu rashtra are good,” Tiwari said.

A ‘Mahayagya’ is being organised at Bageshwar Dham regarding the making of Hindu nation from February 13 to February 18 in Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, Nadda chaired a high-level meeting with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs through video conference.

Nadda also held a meeting with party national general secretaries at the party headquarters in which issues relating to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were discussed.

“Deep contemplation and brainstorming regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, discussion on booth empowerment, intense brainstorming on the Lok Sabha Pravas.

Final review of the preparations for the National Executive meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi on January 16 and 17 has also been done,” sources said.

In a meeting that went on for nearly 7 hours at the party headquarters in the national capital, discussions were held on G20, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and all issues including the migration of party leaders among others, according to sources.

According to sources, the tasks given by the party to the general secretaries have been discussed and reviewed.

“For example, the works given by the Prime Minister under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, such as Kashi Tamil Sangam, what progress has been made. One of the most important things is the meeting of the party’s National Executive in Delhi, and how will it be conducted,” sources said.

As many as nine states are going to polls this year which includes the northeastern states. According to the sources, deliberations were also held on the strategy for these polls as well.

“Discussions were held on the upcoming elections in northeastern states in Mizoram and Tripura. The initiatives taken and the feedback received from the public were also discussed,” sources said.