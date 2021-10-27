Naga Chaitanya’s first update post announcing divorce with Samantha

Hyderabad: The first video of Naga Chaitanya post the divorce announcement with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got his fans curious. Social media users and netizens expected something spicy from Chay.

Many felt that he could have spilled the beans about their love life before the separation. However, to the contrary, he didn’t speak anything about ex-wife Samantha. The viral video has Chay thanking his fans who arranged a get-together in Khammam.

“I came to know that fans and people from surrounding villages of Khammam have been planning to celebrate the success of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. I am very happy listening to this. I thank everyone who is organising this one. When we released ‘Love Story’ and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, we had a lot of apprehensions, how the movies would do at the box office. How the collections reflect soon after the release, etc. But once the movie was released, you put the content on the top. You came out to support us even after we changed the dates,” Chaitanya said in the video.

Sekhar Kammula’s directorial ‘Love Story’ has received a rousing welcome from audiences and critics. The movie starring Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya, and Rajiv Kanakala, among several others, in key roles, has done good business at the box office. The movie is currently streaming on ZEE5 OTT.

Check out the video, which has garnered over 1.68 lakh views already, here:

