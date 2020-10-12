Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma new movie goes on floor

During the lockdown, the actor sprang a surprise to everyone when he toned down to get a bulky look.

With all safety measures in place, Sithara Entertainments resumed their production no. 8, an untitled film, in Hyderabad. The film features Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in lead roles. Directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya, the movie is being bankrolled by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

The movie featuers Nadiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Ananth, Kireeti Damaraju, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Arjun Kalyan, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Siddhiksha. The music will be rendered by Vishal Chandrashekar.

Buoyant with his last outing Aswathama, actor Naga Saurya is confident with his upcoming movie. During the lockdown, the actor sprang a surprise to everyone when he toned down to get a bulky look.

