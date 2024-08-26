Nagarjuna Sagar Dam gates closed as inflows recede

With floods in the Krishna river receding, the Irrigation Department officials on Monday closed all the crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

26 August 2024

File phot of Nagarjuna Sagar Project

According to officials, the gates were partially lowered on Sunday and then closed on Monday, as the dam filled up. Earlier, the project was receiving an inflow of 49,345 cusecs and the outflow was 52,803 cusecs. The project is releasing water into the left and right canals, and the hydel station is also generating power. Current water level in the project is 589.90 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet.

The authorities opened 26 gates on August 5 as there were huge inflows which filled up the reservoir and since the flow reduced all the gates were closed. The gates were previously closed for the entire year in 2023 due to low rainfall in the catchment area, which spans Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The last time the gates were opened was on August 17, 2022, when 26 gates were lifted to release 3.3 lakh cusecs of water in response to heavy flooding in the river.