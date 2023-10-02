Nagmukesh, Mahendra emerge champions at A2H Gandhi Jayanthi Chess Tournament

Nagamukesh scored 4 points to take top honours while N Rohit and Karthikeya Reddy finished in second and third places respectively in the juniors category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Medal winners of the A2h Gandhi Jahyanthi Chess Tournament at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: GV Nagamukesh of Vignan Bo Tree School and Ch Mahendra of DAV Public School emerged junior and senior category winners of A2H Gandhi Jayanthi Chess Tournament at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Monday.

Nagamukesh scored 4 points to take top honours while N Rohit and Karthikeya Reddy finished in second and third places respectively in the juniors category.

In the seniors category, Mahendra topped the chart ahead of M Aadhya Reddy and Advik in second and third spots respectively.

Results: Final Placing (juniors): 1. G V Nagamukesh (Vignan Bo Tree School )(4), 2. N Rohit (4), 3. P Karthikeya Reddy (4), 4. M V Ritwik Reddy (3.5), 5. N Mahichetan (2.5), 6. K Naithik (2), 7. Dhruvateja (2), 8. Srihaas (2), 9. Bhargav (1), 10. Havish (1).Final Placing (seniors): 1. Ch Mahendra(D A V Public School), 2. M Aadhya Reddy, 3. Advik, 4. Mohana Krishna, 5. Deepesh, 6. Raushan, 7. Rohit Reddy, 8.Yaswika Lowkya.

Also Read Asian Games Table Tennis: Sutirtha and Ayhika sign off with bronze medal after losing to Korea