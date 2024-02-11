Nagoba Jatara: Mesrams perform important rituals including Satheek puja

Under the guidance of the priests, the women clad in white fetched water from a holy pond situated near Nagoba temple and participated in the worshipping.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 05:45 PM

Women of Mesram clan fetch water from a holy pond to cleanse the shrine and to perform rituals as part of Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Adilabad: Members of the Mesram clan performed different pujas as part of the ongoing annual seven-day long Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday. The Mesrams worshipped the clay god and Satheek or women of ancestors as per customs of the fair. Mesram Manohar said the clan revered Padiyor or Nagoba, who was believed to have lived in clay vessels.

He stated the Mesrams perform Satheek puja to venerate the elderly women and their ancestors from the clan. Under the guidance of the priests, the women clad in white fetched water from a holy pond situated near Nagoba temple and participated in the worshipping.

They drew water in copper, bronze and clay vessels and used it to perform the rituals. They were accompanied by men and elders of the clan. Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal is going to be held at a special venue abutting the temple on February 12.

Betal Puja and Mandagajling Puja will be conducted on February 13. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god.

They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god. Meanwhile, a large number of tribals from across the State and neighbouring States as well reached the temple and offered prayers.