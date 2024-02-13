Nagoba Jatara: Mesrams leave Keslapur and camp in Shyampur

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan performed Betal Puja and Mandagajling Puja as part of the ongoing Nagoba Jatara, an important annual religious and cultural affair of the Raj Gond tribe, at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Tuesday.

Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jumped in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibited their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god, enthralling devotees. Led by head of the clan Mesram Venkat Rao, chief Dade Rao, priests Kosu and Koserao, and servant Thirupathi, the Mesrams conducted various rituals as part of the fair.

As per an age-old tradition and custom, The Mesrams vacated premises of Nagoba temple in Keslapur and left for Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal by bullock carts in the evening. They would camp in Shyampur before visiting a temple of Budum Dev at Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal on Wednesday and Thursday, marking the conclusion of the fair. They would return to their native places on Friday.

Meanwhile, around 50,000 tribals and non-tribals belonging to not only different parts of Telangana, but Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Bihar states made a beeline to Keslapur. They visited the temple and offered special prayers. They formed serpentine queue lines and took darshan of the presiding deity. They arrived at Keslapur using various transit means including tractors, jeeps, trolleys and TSRTC buses.

According to officials of the Endowment department, nearly 5 lakh tribals visited the serpentine god’s shrine at Keslapur during the fair from February 9 to 13. Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju participated in Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal programme held as part of Nagoba Jatara on Monday.