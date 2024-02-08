Telangana: 600 policemen deployed for Nagoba Jatara

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that fool-proof security was in place for the smooth conduct of Nagoba Jatara slated to be held at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:30 PM

SP Gaush Alam hands over kits containing essentials to policemen, at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that fool-proof security was in place for the smooth conduct of Nagoba Jatara slated to be held at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal from Friday. He convened a meeting with police officials at Keslapur on Thursday

Alam informed that 600 policemen were deployed at the temple to prevent untoward incidents. Three control rooms were created, while 100 CCTV cameras were installed to watch movement of trouble makers round the clock. A booklet was prepared to communicate dos and don’ts for the cops at the time of the fair. He stated that sleuths of CCS team would keep a special vigil on the spot.

The superintendent further said that sale of liquor was prohibited at the important religious and cultural affair of the Mesrams. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who trade alcohol. He advised the devotees to approach help desks and reception centres arranged at the fair. He sought cooperation from the public to protect law and order at the time of the fair.

Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender, Utnoor Inspector Ramakrishna, his counterpart from Ichoda Chandrashekhar, Sub-Inspector Sunil were present.