Nagpur-bound Express Train derails in Chhattisgarh

Dongargarh: Two bogies of the Shivnath Express train bound for Nagpur in Maharashtra derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh, Indian Railways said on Tuesday.

As per the South East Central Railway, there were no casualties.

Train No. 18239, Shivnath Express was headed towards Itwari station from Gondia station when two coaches Sec 134400 and Sec 084114 derailed at the Dongargarh yard of the Nagpur Division in Chattisgarh. The incident took place at 3:42 am today.

As per a railway official, there has been no casualty or injury from the incident and all passengers were safe as the train was travelling at quite a slow pace.

Senior officers, including the Divisional Railway Officer (DRM) and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DOM), immediately reached the spot. A technical team began the process of re-railing. The medical team too reached the spot.

It took the technical team, around two hours to separate the affected coaches and since the incident didn’t affect the mainline, so all the passengers from the affected coaches were shifted to the sleeper coach, informed the railway official.

At 5:45 am, the train proceeded to its onward journey towards Rajnandgaon and Itwari station, the official said.

Meanwhile, on Monday night five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station partially affecting rail movement on the route.

According to sources, the mishap took place at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.

Meanwhile last week, two persons sustained minor injuries after four wheels of a coach of the Bhagat Ki Koti Superfast Express on its way from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur derailed in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit goods train from behind.

On August 7 eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line. Due to the accident the railway track near Kharawar railway station in Haryana’s Rohtak was blocked.