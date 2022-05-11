Nail questions on current affairs

Hyderabad: It is important to have an understanding of current happening related to all kinds of topics

This article is in continuation of the previous article to help you handle the Current Affairs topics. Here are a few sample questions with explanation:

(1) Observe the following:

1. Medaram Jatara is also known as Samakka and Sarakka Jatara

2. Medaram Jatara is the second largest fair in India

3. Jatara begins at Medaram in Tadvai Mandal in Warangal district

4. Jatara begins at Medaram in Tadvai Mandal in Mulugu district

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1,2 are true

b. Only 1,2,3 are true

c. Only 1,2,4 are true

d. Only 1,3 are true

And – (c)

Explanation: Medaram Jatara is one of the most prominent in Telangana and is the second-largest fair in India, after the Kumbh Mela. The four-day tribal festival is celebrated once in two years in the month of Magha (February) on the full moon day in Medaram village of Mulugu district in Telangana. The festival is organised by the Koya tribe who are also considered to be the second largest tribal community of Telangana. Along with the Koya tribe, the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Telangana also organize the four-day festival. Crores of people from across the state are seen at the festival to seek the blessings of goddesses Samakka and Sarakka.

(2) Which is the first Indian consumer goods company to become completely plastic waste neutral?

a. Dabur India

b. Nava kethan FMCG

c. Chavan Prash

d. None

Ans – (a)

Explanation: Dabur India has become the first Indian consumer goods company to become completely plastic waste neutral. The company has achieved this by collecting, processing and recycling around 27,000 metric tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste during FY21-22. Dabur has also achieved the landmark of surpassing its plastic packaging usage with recycling.

(3) Which is the first ever country in world to allow unmanned aircraft vehicles to operate in civilian air space?

a. USA

b. France

c. Israel

d. Japan

Ans – (c)

Explanation: It is Israel which became the first country in the world to allow unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs/Drones) to operate in civilian airspace. This means that drones will be allowed to fly in civilian airspace in Israel, just like any other civilian airliner, rather than being restricted to unsegregated airspace. The Israeli Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued certification to ‘Hermes Starliner’ unmanned system, developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense electronics company.

(4) In which of the following city, Ministry of Railways is going to set up biggest wrestling academy?

a. Bangalore

b. Hyderabad

c. Chennai

d. Delhi

Ans – (d)

Explanation: The Ministry of Railways has recently approved to set up a state-of-art wrestling academy in Indian Railways, at Kishanganj, Delhi. The wrestling academy will be the biggest in India, and equipped with advanced training facilities to promote the sports of wrestling in the country. The project will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30.76 crores.

(5) The union government aimed to achieve the target of zero diesel use in the Agriculture sector by…?

a. 2024

b. 2030

c. 2070

d. 2035

Ans – (a)

Explanation: The union Minister for Power, New and Renewable energy, RK Singh has informed that the Government has planned to replace diesel with renewable source of energy to achieve the target of zero diesel use in the agricultural sector by 2024. The initiative is a part of government’s commitment to increase the share of non-fossil fuels by 2030 and become a net zero emitter by 2070.

(6) Which is the first union Territory in India to be integrated with National Single Window System?

a. Delhi

b. Puducherry

c. Jammu and Kashmir

d. Ladakh

Ans – (c)

Explanation: National Single Window System (NSWS) was launched in September 2021 by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. It is a digital platform that serves as a guide for investors to identify and to apply for approvals as per their business requirements. Jammu & Kashmir has become the first union Territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS).

(7) RBI observed February 14-18 as financial literacy week, what is its theme?

a. Go digital, Go secure

b. Only digital, no physical payments

c. Aware of internet banking

d. Learn IoT

Ans – (a)

Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India observed February 14-18, 2022 as Financial Literacy week 2022. The theme of Financial Literacy week 2022 is: “Go Digital, Go Secure.” The theme is aligned with one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025.

– V. Rajendra Sharma

