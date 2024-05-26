Naini coal block operation likely to start in next four months

Hyderabad: Decks have reportedly been cleared for the operation of Naini Coal Block in Odisha acquired by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

According to sources, the Singareni management has reportedly completed all the formalities required to get the stage-II approval from the Odisha government and if permission is granted, the company is likely to start operations in the next three to four months.

According to sources, Singareni prepared a detailed report with regard to the soil moisture and wildlife conservation plan and submitted it to the Odisha government. The management of Singareni has also requested the Odisha government to complete the enumeration of trees in the Naini coal block area and their removal (cutting) so that coal mining could be taken up at the earliest.

It is learnt the Odisha forest department has accepted the report submitted by the Singareni management and there is a positive response from the Odisha government.

Following the acceptance of the report, Singareni officials are optimistic that coal production from the Naini block would begin in the next three to four months. Once the production in Naini mines starts, the company’s annual coal production is likely to cross 100 million tonnes, the officials said.

The Naini coal block, with an estimated coal reserves of 340 million tonnes of high-grade coal, received its environmental clearance in October 2021, while the stage-I forest clearance was granted in July 2021, the stage-II permission was granted in the second week of March 2023.

Later, the company sent the file to the Odisha government for stage-II approval. However, the Odisha government raised the issue of the elephant corridor and stated that the movement of elephants in the dense forests within a radius of 25 km from Naini block was high, and that the survival of elephants would be at stake due to the production and transportation of coal from the Naini mine. It further stated that the coal production would affect the surrounding villages and tribal habitations.

However, the Singareni management continued its efforts and managed to convince the Odisha government to provide environment clearance.

SCCL had acquired the Naini coal block under Mahanadi coalfield in Odisha through the Centre nine years ago. Naini Coal Mine, a 10 million-tonnes-per-annum opencast mine, has a total mining area lease for the project in 912.79 hectares, including 783 hectares of forest land (643 hectares of which is reserve forest). There are 350 million tonnes of coal deposits spread over an area of about 9 square kilometers and 2.58 cubic metres of soil (OB) is required to be removed for one ton of coal production. At present, 6 to 7 cubic metres of soil has to be removed for the production of coal in the Singareni Open Cast Project (OCP) in the State.

According to officials, the G10 grade quality coal can be produced at the rate of 10 million tonnes per annum for a period of 38 years, the officials said, adding that the Naini block was likely to provide employment to about 3,200 people. Damodar Valley Corporation, a leading thermal power producer from Jharkhand, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to purchase 43 lakh tonnes of coal per annum from the Naini coal block.