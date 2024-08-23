Nalgonda AEO approaches Human Righs Commission seeking additional salary

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 08:08 PM

Nalgonda: Apparently burdened by an excessive workload, an Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) in Nalgonda district approached the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Friday requesting the Commission to order the Agriculture department to pay him an additional salary.

Against the government-prescribed norm of one AEO for every 5,000 acres, the Kattangur-2 AEO Kallepally Parushuramulu was covering 15,638 acres under his cluster.

As he was doing the work of three AEOs since 2018, Parushuramulu said he could not do justice to his family. In his petition to TGHRC, the AEO said that he suffered due to excessive workload for six long years.

He urged the TGHRC to direct the Agriculture Commissioner to pay him the salary of two more employees since he carried the burden of three AEOs on his shoulders.

Parushuramulu’s petition sparked a debate among agriculture officials at a time when they were working relentlessly on the crop loan waiver and Vanakalam crop loan execution.