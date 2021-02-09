Nalgonda: Bandi demands apology from CM KCR for neglecting tribal people

He sought clarity from the Chief Minister on various issues being faced by the tribals including land encroachments by local politicians and false cases booked against them

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded an apology from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for allegedly failing to protect the rights of tribals in Nalgonda district.

In a statement here, he sought clarity from the Chief Minister on various issues being faced by the tribals including land encroachments by local politicians and false cases booked against them before the former’s visit to Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

A large number of tribals were facing charges for questioning officials for taking over assigned lands to implement various government programmes, especially Haritha Haram programme, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .