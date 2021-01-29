Nalgonda librarian develops unique app for students

Durga Prasad, spent money from his pocket to develop ‘E-Library Telangana’, which helps students access two lakh e-books and 9,000 e-journals free of cost, besides info on competitive exams, and scholarships

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:48 am

Nalgonda: A Durga Prasad, a tech-savvy librarian of Nagarjuna Degree College, has developed a mobile app ‘E-Library Telangana’ spending money from his pocket to make e-books, e-journals and education related information and subject matter accessible to students.

Students can now access thousands of e-books and e-journals and recorded subject lessons through the mobile app. Subject e-books available in the app are not only useful but also come as a boon to the students since they don’t have to spend money on purchasing textbooks.

Through the app, students can access two lakh e-books and 9,000 e-journals free of cost, besides information on competitive examinations and scholarships. NG College Principal Dr Rahath Khanam recently launched the mobile app in the college.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Durga Prasad said he had earlier run a weblog with the same concept and 1.82 lakh people from 50 countries visited the weblog. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, he decided to develop the mobile app ‘E-Library Telangana’ that ensures students and youth can access information without having to spend money. The highlight is that the study material uploaded in the mobile app is useful for school, college and university level students. Video lectures of subjects of degree and PG courses are also available in the mobile app besides material that helps students prepare for competitive examinations, Prasad said.

“I come from an economically weak background and understand the hardships and pain that poor students undergo if they have to purchase textbooks and study material. Since almost every student and youth possesses a smartphone nowadays, I hit upon the idea to develop a mobile app that would serve as a hub for all information. Through the mobile app, anyone can access the e-books and other content from anywhere and at any time,” he said.

Prasad, who has a post-graduate diploma in computer applications, developed the mobile app with the help of some friends. He spent Rs 25,000 from his pocket to develop the mobile app, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .