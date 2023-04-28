Telangana: Librarian recruitment test on May 17

TSPSC on Friday said the test will be held in computer-based mode and candidates could download the hall ticket from its website
Hyderabad: Recruitment test for posts of Librarian under the control of Commissioners of Intermediate and Technical Education will be conducted as per schedule on May 17.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday said the test will be held in computer-based mode and candidates could download the hall ticket from its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in one week prior to the exam date.