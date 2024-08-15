Nalin Prabhat appointed Special DG of Jammu and Kashmir

Known for his tough stand against subversive elements, Nalin Prabhat served in the maoist affected areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in various capacities.

15 August 2024

Hyderabad: One of the top notch counter-terrorism experts in the country, Nalin Prabhat, has been appointed as the Special Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect and till September 30, 2024. The IPS officer of 1992 batch will take over as the Director General of Police, after the retirement of the current DGP of Kashmir RR Swain on September 30.

Nalin Prabhat’s posting as the Special DG ‘with immediate effect’ comes at a crucial juncture, as militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is believed to be resurfacing with intensified attacks on the Army personnel in the recent times. Known for his tough stand against subversive elements, Nalin Prabhat served in the maoist affected areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in various capacities and is considered as one of the driving forces for containing the left wing extremism in different parts of the country.

The highly decorated officer is currently serving as the Director General of the elite National Security Guards (NSG). Just a day before the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has issued orders curtailing his service as the NSG Chief and later his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh – Goa – Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMU) for three years was cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The 55-year-old officer is a highly decorated with three Gallantry medals and had a long stint in Kashmir as the CRPF’s IG and Additional DG operations. While in Andhra Pradesh cadre, he served as SP of Karimnagar, Warangal and Andhra Pradesh Grey Hounds.