NALSAR, AIC-CCMB sign MoU on collaboration

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad has entered into a MoU with the Atal Incubation Center– Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) to review/advise on courses, seminars, workshop curriculum and also structure of special courses, a statement on Monday said.

Through the collaboration, AIC-CCMB will offer lectures to students, free counselling on career/guidance etc and IPR Clinics will be conducted by NALSAR not only for AIC-CCMB start-up communities but also for the students and scientist groups of CCMB.

The NALSAR and AIC-CCMB will also conduct periodical joint seminars as speakers, panel members, moderates etc. And such seminars shall be published in appropriate journals. The DPIIT IPR Chair of NALSAR will also partner with AIC-CCMB, enabling it to leverage its expertise in this field and create a quality program and be part of NALSAR projects.

The MOU was signed by Prof. Faizan Mustafa, VC, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and CEO, AIC-CCMB, Dr. Madhusudhan Rao Nalam in the presence of Prof.(Dr.)V.Balakista Reddy, Registrar, NALSAR, Dr. Anindya Sircar, Chair Professor, IPR, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ramjee Pallela, COO, AIC-CCMB.

