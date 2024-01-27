NALSAR appoints former SC judge Ravindra Bhat as Chair of CCLS

NALSAR University of Law Prof. Nimushakavi Vasanthi is appointed as the Director of the MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao announced the appointment of Supreme Court of India former judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat as the Chair of Comparative Constitutional Law Studies at the MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre for Advanced Legal Studies.

Justice Bhat will direct the vision of the Centre, and actively provide substantive inputs regarding the Centre’s research activities and outputs, a press release said. The Vice Chancellor also informed that NALSAR University of Law Prof. Nimushakavi Vasanthi is appointed as the Director of the MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre.

The Centre was established at NALSAR under the patronage of Senior Advocate KK Venugopal in 2003. The Centre is now sought to be revived with a focus on academic research, writing and deliberation on issues of Indian constitutional law, comparative constitutional law and other legal issues common to South Asian nations, under the guidance of Justice Bhat, it added.