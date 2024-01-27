TSCHE appoints CETs 2024 conveners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 06:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday appointed conveners for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) 2024. This time, the Council changed conveners for three ICET, PGECET and EdCET.

Prof. B Dean Kumar of JNTU-Hyderabad College of Engineering has been appointed as the convener for the TS EAPCET, while Prof. Sriram Venkatesh of Osmania University College of Engineering and Prof. B Vijayalaxmi of Osmania University College of Law will be conveners for ECET and LAWCET respectively.

Prof. A Aruna Kumari of JNTU-Hyderabad, Prof. S Narsimha Chary of Kakatiya University and Prof. T Mrunalini of Osmania University have been appointed as conveners for PGECET, ICET and EdCET respectively. Similarly, the TSCHE entrusted the job of holding the PECET to Prof. Rajesh Kumar of Osmania University.