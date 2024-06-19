NALSAR appoints Gopalkrishna Gandhi, P Sainath as distinguished professors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: In a first, NALSAR University of Law has appointed former Governor and diplomat, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, and noted journalist and Magsaysay awardee, P Sainath, as distinguished professors.

The honorary position of distinguished professor has been instituted to bring within the fold of the NALSAR academic community public intellectuals of stature, whose involvement with the university’s academic programme would enhance academic discourse and knowledge production.

“We wanted to broaden the scope of legal education and expose law students to substantive questions of justice,” said Prof. Krishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law.

The university hoped that the designation of public intellectuals will ensure that learning of the law is not just technical in nature. “Rather, students will have an opportunity to reflect on deeper questions of social and economic justice and engage with the impact of the law in practice,” the varsity said.